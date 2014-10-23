Police seize $3 mil worth of narcotics in alleged string of pharmacy break-ins in LA, MS

This is a news release from Louisiana State Police





On October 10, 2014, Louisiana State Police along with multiple other agencies executed three search warrants and made six arrests in East Baton Rouge Parish. The warrants and arrests were the result of an investigation into a series of pharmacy burglaries which occurred in several different parishes across Louisiana and Mississippi.

In January 2014, State Police Narcotics agents began investigating a series of pharmacy burglaries that occurred in several parishes

. Investigators determined that the break-ins were similar in style due to the fact that the suspects would use tools to gain entry into the pharmacy to steal large quantities of prescription medication. Through the course of the investigation three suspects believed to be in the Baton Rouge area were identified.

As a result of the warrants all three suspects were located and placed into custody. Three other individuals were arrested for resisting arrest during the execution of the warrants. Those arrested and their charges are:

Shelton L. Broadway (B/M, DOB 4/19/73) – 5 counts of Simple burglary of a pharmacy and 5 counts of Criminal conspiracy

Keeshla N. Stagg (B/F, DOB 9/25/75) – 2 counts of Simple burglary of a pharmacy and 2 counts of Criminal conspiracy

Ladnell D. Womack (B/M, DOB 7/3/87) – 3 counts of Simple burglary of a pharmacy and 3 counts of Criminal conspiracy

Joshua D. Womack (B/M, DOB 10/24/95) – Resisting arrest

Roderick D. Harris (B/M, DOB 10/31/86) – Resisting arrest

Montrel Stagg (B/M, DOB 03/27/87) – Simple battery

Investigators believe that Broadway, Stagg, and Ladnell Womack were responsible for the pharmacy burglaries. During the search warrants Investigators were able to locate items believed to have been used during the burglaries. Investigators also seized multiple bottles of various types of pills including Lortab and Oxycodone. A handgun and a rifle were also seized. All six individuals were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

On October 23, 2014, State Police Narcotics Agents executed another search warrant on a storage facility in East Baton Rouge Parish. As a result of the search, Agents located several large garbage bags full or various narcotics and medications that are believed to be stolen property from pharmacies across Louisiana and Mississippi.

This case remains under investigation, and further arrests may be pending. LSP worked closely with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Avoyelles Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Offices, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, Rayne Police Department, Probation and Parole, as well as the LSP Crime Lab and LSP Fusion Center.





