Spring CNA night course offered

Applications are being accepted through Nov. 14 for a Certified Nursing Assistant course to be taught during the spring 2015 semester at Pearl River Community College.

Classes will meet from 5 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays from Jan. 5 through March 30 at the Nursing Building on the Poplarville campus.

Cost is $500 and includes a workbook and fee for the NACES state examination. Students must provide maroon uniforms.

Prospective student interviews will be held Nov. 18. Applicants must be 18 years old before the class begins and a high school diploma or GED is preferred.

Those selected for the class must provide the following by Dec. 15: Clean drug screen results, background check, one-step TB skin test and payment of $250. The balance will be due by Jan. 29. Students must go to the PRCC business office to make payments and obtain receipts. (PRCC will be closed Dec. 18-Jan. 4 for the the Christmas break.)

