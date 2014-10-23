Swedish Duo Icona Pop Headline Annual Eaglepalooza on Saturday

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The Student Government Association at The University of Southern Mississippi is sponsoring the 11th Annual Eaglepalooza on Saturday, Oct. 25 in downtown Hattiesburg, Miss.

The event will begin at 7 p.m., following the Southern Miss home football game against Louisiana Tech. Kickoff for that contest is set for 2:30 p.m. at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

The Swedish DJ duo Icona Pop will headline this year's Eaglepalooza concert event. The duo formed in 2009 with electro house, punk and indie pop music influences. The two members, Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo, who grew up in Stockholm, create music “which you can both laugh and cry to at the same time.”

Eaglepalooza begins with Lowell taking the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Five Knives at 7:40 p.m. Icona Pop is set to perform at 8:30 p.m.

