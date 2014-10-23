Saturday Gifted Studies Program Jan. 17 – Feb. 28 at Southern Miss

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The Saturday Gifted Studies Program will be held Jan. 17 – Feb. 28, 2015 on the Hattiesburg campus of the University of Southern Mississippi. The program meets on seven consecutive Saturdays from 9 a.m. – noon from the middle of January through February.

The program is designed to enhance cognitive and affective abilities of gifted students through planned enrichment/acceleration programming, with emphasis placed on participation in areas that provide in-depth analysis of specific topics in small group activities with other gifted youth. It is open to gifted students in pre-kindergarten (4- or 5-year olds) through grade 12 with intelligence quotients of 121 or above, or those who score in the 91st percentile or above at the national level on a standardized achievement test.

Program courses will include Under the Sea; Bridges, Blocks and Buildings; Once Upon a Forest; Ponies, Pirates and Princesses; No Problem! Problem solving; The Big Red Barn; Spanish; Engineering Everywhere!; Geography and Cultural Anthropology; Dynamic and Expressive Writing; Classic Myths in Today's World; Philosophy; Psychology: Discovering Yourself; Forensic Science; and Mysteries of the Hidden World.

The deadline for registration is Nov. 10. The total cost is $245 for the seven-week program, which includes tuition, instructional activities, supplies, materials and limited accident insurance. For more information, call the Frances A. Karnes Center for Gifted Studies at 601.266.5236 or visit http://www.usm.edu/gifted.

?