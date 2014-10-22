October 22, Wednesday evening forecast

Plenty of sunshine for the Pine Belt in the coming days. This has been quite the stretch of nice weather. It will come to an end eventually, but in the meantime we can enjoy the sunshine and comfortable temperatures.
Tomorrow, a few high clouds will slide across the area but no chance for rain. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s again. The sun sticks around through the weekend with a moderate warm up. We'll be in the low 80s rather than the upper 70s.
Rain chances return in the middle of next week.
