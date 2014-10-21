October 21, Tuesday evening forecast

The beautiful autumn weather continues for the Pine Belt. This afternoon and evening expect plenty of sunshine as temperatures hovering around 80 ease back into the 60 by bed time. No threat for rain tonight.





For tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant. I promise this is a new forecast – even though it sounds like a broken record. Afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s with a few passing clouds and a slight breeze.





The same is true for Thursday, too. Just a few passing clouds and highs in the 70s and 80s.