Benefit to be held for deceased Hattiesburg officer

Photo provided by event sponsors
Burden's Creek ATV Park, Photo provided by event sponsors
Zac Denney Photo provided by event sponsors
COLLINS, MS (WDAM) -  A ‘Ridin' for a Cause' benefit to raise money for deceased Iraq Veteran and Hattiesburg Police Officer Zac Denney will be held on Saturday.

Denney was involved in an off-duty vehicle accident and died from injuries sustained in the wreck at Forrest General Hospital on Oct. 4. All proceeds will be placed in an account for Denny's 2 year-old son, Levi.

Burden's Creek ATV park and Mid-Size Mafia are hosting the event.

It will be held at Burden's Creek ATV Park at 4148 Highway 49 in Collins, Miss. Participants are encouraged to bring ATVs, bikes or walk for the event. Camping events, a bonfire, DJ and a raffle will take place.

There will not be an extra camping charge for the event weekend and Burden's Creek encourages everyone to start coming on Friday.

A ticket will be given to each participating person for a prize package. The prize includes coolers and other items sponsored by Stokes Distribution.

Tickets for the event are $10-20. T-shirts will be sold at the event for $15. To pre-order a t-shirt, visit Mid-Size Mafia on Facebook.  

For more information on the event visit the Mid-Size Mafia website, contact Burden's Creek at 601-447-7138, or email Mid-Size Mafia at midsizemafia87@gmail.com

