Myq Kaplan at The Thirsty Hippo Oct. 22

This is a news release from Hub City Comedy

Hub City Comedy presents Myq Kaplan (Comedy Central, Late Show with David Letterman, Last Comic Standing, Netflix) live at The Thirsty Hippo in Hattiesburg, MS on Wednesday, October 22, 2014! Also performing are Brittany Purvis, J. Evan Curry and Honoree Kemp. Hosted by Jamie Arrington. Show starts at 8:00PM. Tickets are $10.

Myq Kaplan is a comedian named Myq Kaplan (pronounced “Mike”). He is a 2010 Last Comic Standing Finalist and has appeared on the Tonight Show, the Late Show with David Letterman, Comedy Central Presents, Conan, and many other places that you might not care about. You can listen to Myq's podcast, Hang Out With Me, on the Keith and The Girl network. His debut CD, Vegan Mind Meld, was one of iTunes' top ten best-selling comedy albums in 2010, followed by Meat Robot in 2013 and the upcoming Small Dork and Handsome in 2014.

The Comedians magazine calls him “a comedy machine, in the best possible way. the way that some machines vend soda or prevent other machines from killing future revolutionaries – that's how Myq Kaplan does comedy: relentlessly, methodically, unblinkingly.”

