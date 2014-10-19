Half Shell Oyster House Plans Benefit for Children’s Center at Southern Miss

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

Hattiesburg's Half Shell Oyster House will continue its support of The Children's Center for Communication and Development at The University of Southern Mississippi by donating a portion of its gross receipts between 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 23.

The donation will help The Children's Center pay for essential technologies, materials and equipment needed to provide its comprehensive services for very young children with disabilities. Support for The Children's Center will come from regular dining and weekly specials, along with limited seating in the private dining room for "Haunted," presented by the Detectives Dinner Theatre.

“We are continuing to look for festive and creative ways to support The Children's Center and bring attention to the families who depend on the Center,” said Hall Shell's General Manager Wayne McQueen. “Combining our regular dinner service with the dinner theatre seemed like a great way to bring out more people.”

“The Children's Center is overwhelmed by the generous support from Half Shell, its staff and its patrons,” said Sarah Case-Price, director of The Children's Center's.

Since 1974 The Children's Center, a United Way Agency, has been a clinical education program within the Department of Speech and Hearing Sciences serving children and families, and providing preprofessional training for university and college students, and providing staff development and support for practicing professionals.

