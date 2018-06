October 19, Sunday evening forecast

The sunshine continues for the Pine Belt. If you are waiting for some rain, you might be waiting for a while. The latest trends keep us dry through – at least – this next weekend.

For tomorrow, sunshine and pleasant. Afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s with a few passing clouds and light winds.

The same is true for Tuesday, too. Continued sunshine and highs in the 70s and 80s.