Graduate School Information Seminar to be held Oct. 21 on Hattiesburg Campus

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

If you've ever wondered if graduate school was for you or wondered what it was all about, The University of Southern Mississippi's Department of Anthropology and Sociology will host "Thinking About Going To Grad School? Application and Beyond" Oct. 21 from 12:15 - 1 p.m. in the Liberal Arts Building, room 204 on the Hattiesburg campus.

Four panel participants from sociology, anthropology, communications studies, and child and family studies will discuss the process of selecting and applying to graduate schools, including how to write a letter of intent, ask for letters of recommendation, take the Graduate Record Examination (GRE), switch programs of study, etc. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask questions.

Dr. Christy Mello and Dr. Todd Platts, both visiting assistant professors in the Department of Anthropology and Sociology, organized the event after students in their department expressed interest in hearing from a panel of advisors about graduate school.

This presentation will cover how graduate school is different than undergraduate education, how to get funding and how funding works and what is important to know about the GRE, among many other questions students often wonder when applying to graduate school.

“For those who want to pursue a graduate degree, this seminar will prepare them for what to expect in graduate school, as well as provide information on how to begin this process. The panel may encourage those who are undecided to begin the process. Often, students need guidance and information empowers them. This major life decision and commitment is something that can create ambivalence if one is unsure about the process,” added Mello.

For more information about this seminar, contact Dr. Mello at 601.266.4306 or e-mailchristy.mello@usm.edu.

