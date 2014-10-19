Alexander's horrible day coming to PRCC stage

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

The PRCC theater department will present Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 30, in the Brownstone Center.

General admission tickets are $5. The play is about a young boy, played by Austin Holder of Petal, who is having one of those days everyone dreads, said Christopher Flynn, theater instructor and director.

“From waking up with gum in his hair to the dentist finding a cavity to finding out his best friend isn't his best friend anymore, poor Alexander is really having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad day,” he said.

The cast includes Lane Stewart of Gulfport as Mother, Jacob Cochran of Poplarville, Father; Jacob Burkett of Columbia, Nick; Houston McMahon of Hattiesburg, Anthony; Bethany Berryman of Carriere, Audrey; Jamie Davis of Wiggins, Becky; and Rebecca Ferguson of Petal, Mrs. Dickens.

Stephanie Malcom of Bay St. Louis is stage manager, assisted by Ishtar Rosario of Carriere.

