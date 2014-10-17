Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus Hosts HIV Awareness Presentation

?

Alliance for Equality at The University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Park Campus in Long Beach will host Theresa Youngblood of the South Mississippi Aids Task Force (SMATF) for a presentation on HIV/AIDS awareness on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

The presentation will take place at the Fleming Education Center room 101 from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Youngblood's presentation is part of the Alliance for Equality's monthly meeting. This event is free and open to the public.

The goal of Alliance for Equality is to provide a supportive, safe social setting for LGBTQ+ students and straight friends and supporters on the Southern Miss Gulf Park Campus.

The Alliance offers educational resources to the college and community regarding issue of gender and sexual diversity, as well as provide a vehicle of social and political action in regards to issues of gender and sexual diversity on a local, state, national, and international level.

SMATF, a nonprofit organization based in Biloxi, provides free HIV testing, transition housing, a food pantry, direct financial assistance, a 24-hour hotline and support groups.

For more information on the Alliance for Equality or SMATF visit http://www.usm.edu/gulfcoast/alliance-equality, http://smatf.com/





