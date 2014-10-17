October 17, Friday evening forecast

This weekend looks great, too. Afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s with passing clouds and generally light winds. A good football weekend or a great time to hit the golf course.
The nice weather will stick around into next week, too. With afternoon highs around 80.
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.