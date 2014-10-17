October 17, Friday evening forecast

The fantastic Fall weather continues for the Pine Belt. If you're headed to a football game tonight grab the jacket or sweatshirt. Temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s at kickoff but the upper 50s by the final whistle.

This weekend looks great, too. Afternoon highs in the 70s and 80s with passing clouds and generally light winds. A good football weekend or a great time to hit the golf course.

The nice weather will stick around into next week, too. With afternoon highs around 80.