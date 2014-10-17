UPDATE:Missing Hattiesburg woman found

Hattiesburg Police have located Jackie Denise Dillon who was reported missing around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Authorities located her Friday night, and found that she was safe.





She was last seen leaving her home at 103 Nugget court, according to the police report.



Dillon is described as about 5'6” with medium brown skin complexion and dark hair. She was wearing a white t-shirt, khaki capri pants with a black or purple head band, according to the report.



Authorities were notified that Dillon is believed to have bipolar disorder and is not taking medication.







