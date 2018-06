October 16, Thursday evening forecast

The sunshine continues across the Pine Belt. There is really very little change in the forecast during the coming days as high pressure is in control over the area.

Tomorrow it will be slightly warmer with winds shift back to the southwest. That will allow some of the heat from the Gulf to sneak into the area. But we're still only talking about the mid 80s for most of us. That is above average, but not bad.

The warmer weather only lasts until late Saturday as another cold front moves through to cool us back for Sunday.