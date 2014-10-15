October 15, Wednesday evening forecast - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

October 15, Wednesday evening forecast

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
Plenty of sunshine today and tomorrow. Afternoon highs today only managed the mid to upper 70s in most spots. The temps were held in check by a brisk northwest wind.

Tomorrow the winds will ease back and the temperatures will have an easier time rebounding – though they won't get too far. Afternoon highs tomorrow will only be a few degrees warmer – in the 70s and 80s.

The rest of the week and the weekend look glorious. With abundant sunshine and highs in the 80s.

