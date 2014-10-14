Hattiesburg burglary suspects sought - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hattiesburg burglary suspects sought

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department ask for the public's assistance in locating two suspects involved in multiple residential burglaries. 


Several burglaries have been reported at The Cottages in Hattiesburg from Oct. 3-7. 


Employees recall two unidentified males on the property during the time frame of the incident. 


Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP or the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

