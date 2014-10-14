Hattiesburg burglary suspects sought

The Hattiesburg Police Department ask for the public's assistance in locating two suspects involved in multiple residential burglaries.





Several burglaries have been reported at The Cottages in Hattiesburg from Oct. 3-7.





Employees recall two unidentified males on the property during the time frame of the incident.





Anyone with information about the incidents are asked to call Crimestoppers at 601-582-STOP or the Hattiesburg Police Department at 601-545-4971.

Copyright

2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.