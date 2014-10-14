October 14, Tuesday evening forecast

Tomorrow it will be a repeat performance. Cooler in the morning with temperatures as you wake up in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll then bounce into the 70s and low 80s in the afternoon – with a slight breeze and low humidity, too.
The comfortable weather continues into and through the weekend, so get out and enjoy the weather!
2362 U.S. Hwy 11 Moselle
Moselle, MS 39459
(800) 844-9326
publicfile@wdam.com
(601) 544-4730EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.