October 14, Tuesday evening forecast

I hope you like sunshine and cooler drier weather. The forecast is shaping up to be quite fall'ish. Afternoon highs temperatures continue to run in the mid 70s for most of the Pine Belt.



Tomorrow it will be a repeat performance. Cooler in the morning with temperatures as you wake up in the upper 40s and low 50s. We'll then bounce into the 70s and low 80s in the afternoon – with a slight breeze and low humidity, too.



The comfortable weather continues into and through the weekend, so get out and enjoy the weather!