Local girl scouts host safe driving project

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Girl Scouts at Sacred Heart Catholic School are asking community members to commit to safe driving. Troop 6236 Cadets are hosting a “no distracted driving” campaign as part of a Silver Award "Take Action" project.

The Cadets ask for students, faculty, parents and friends to commit to "Celebrate My Drive" through Friday, October 24, by going once a day to www.celebratemydrive.com and entering zip code 39401 and selecting Sacred Heart Catholic School. 

Anyone over the age of 14 can help Sacred Heart win the grant from State Farm.

The competition is to help the Scouts raise money for future events and to help raise awareness about teen deaths from car crashes. 

