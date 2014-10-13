SLIDESHOW: National Feral Cat Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

SLIDESHOW: National Feral Cat Day

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - National Feral Cat Day was founded on October 16, 2001 to raise awareness about feral cats, and to shine light on the importance of neutering. 

Feral cats, also known as wild, or outside cats, have been known to be a rising problem in communities, according to the non-profit organization Alley Cat Allies. 

Pine Belt citizens sent in photos of their feral cats that they adopted, or had spayed and neutered in honor of the holiday. 

For more information on spaying and neutering options for feral cats in the Pine Belt, click here

