Monday severe weather breakdown

I know there are a lot of questions about the weather today, so here is a quick update. For a more detailed breakdown, behind the scenes forecast maps and more meteorological information go here: NickelBlock Forecasting: Southern Mississippi severe weather breakdown
A brief timeline:
2pm - 7pm
Scattered storms. These won't be as severe, but could pack some gusty wind, frequent lightning and could possibly spawn a brief and very weak tornado. These will develop ahead of the line and these are difficult to predict where they will form.
7pm - 2am
A line of strong to severe storms will move through the entire area. Everywhere will see rain, wind and lightning. A few isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out within the line. These storms will move from west to east across the area and will likely pack winds exceeding 60mph and rainfall rates above 1.0" per hour.If you live across southern Mississippi and you aren't on the immediate coastline, yes, you will see this line of storms move through your area.
