Black bear sighting puts elementary school on lock-down

A black bear has been spotted near the campus of Beat Four Elementary School in Wayne County.According to Assistant Superintendent DeJuan Walley, administrators at Beat Four School have taken immediate precautions to lock down the school.Walley said students are indoors and away from the outside wooded areas. There was never a threat suspected and no one made contact with the bear.The bear was spotted in a wooded area behind the campus by a parent before the start of school.Wildlife and Fisheries Department, Emergency Management and the Wayne County Sheriff's Office have been notified, according to Walley.All agencies involved are working to locate the bear.Walley said every precaution is being taken to make sure that the students and faculty of Beat Four School are safe.