Alleged flamingo bandit made rap video about incident

A video has surfaced showing 19-year-old Devin Nottis rapping about allegedly stealing a flamingo.The video was posted on a social media app called Snap Chat.Nottis was arrested Oct. 8 in connection to the theft of a Chilean Flamingo from the Hattiesburg Zoo.

According to a press release issued by the Hattiesburg Police Department the suspects involved were local college students that were part of a fraternity. According to the release, the students were part of a school fraternity scavenger hunt, but one of the students, Nottis, decided to take the flamingo instead of take a photo of the animal. The flamingo was later dumped on the side of the road several blocks from the zoo with life threatening injuries.



The flamingo was so badly injured that the Hattiesburg Zoo was forced to euthanize it. A second flamingo, believed to be the mate of the stolen flamingo, died of injuries sustained while defending its lover.



Nottis and the Delta Mu Chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity (PIKE) were both suspended from USM, according to a news release issued from the Student Affairs Office.

Nottis' bond was set at $17,300 for grand larceny, two counts of animal cruelty and trespassing.