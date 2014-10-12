ESR Emergent Scholar Lecture Oct. 14

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The University of Southern Mississippi Department of Educational Studies and Research presents its Emergent Scholar Lecture Series, featuring Dr. Mariann Taylor on Tuesday, Oct. 14, from 5:15-6:15 p.m. in Gonzales Auditorium in the Liberal Arts Building. Faculty, administration, staff and students are encouraged to attend.

Taylor, a a certified family-life educator (CFLE), will present "Through the Lens of Perspective Transformation: The Impact of Parent Education on the Parenting Styles of Court-Ordered Participants."

Support for parents can be found in the form of parent education, a topic which has been extensively researched over the last several decades. This research consistently upholds the efficacy of parent education; however, research concerning parent education in a court-ordered setting is scarce. This study sought to fill that gap by analyzing the experiences of participants in court-ordered parent education with the ultimate goal of identifying a framework which promotes learning that is transformative.

Taylor received her Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education, her Master of Science in Child and Family Studies and her Ph.D. in Adult Education, all from Southern Miss. One of her many work experiences includes serving as the executive director of a family-life education non-profit center.

Through her work in the non-profit sector, Taylor was responsible for teaching family-life education classes. Many of her clients were court-ordered to participate in the classes. Her passion for family-life education and her interest in the experience and outcome of court-ordered education for its participants led to her dissertation research which went on to win the John R. Rachal dissertation award in 2013.

