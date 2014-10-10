October 10, Friday evening forecast

This weekend will be mostly sunny with isolated storms possible. A few storms may pulse severe, but organized severe weather isn't anticipated. Heavy rains are the main concern this weekend but we may also have some damaging winds in the strongest storms. Afternoon highs will be in the 80s.
Monday we have our eyes on an opportunity for severe weather. Heavy rain, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible.
