Restaurant hosts fundraiser to replace flamingos

Vicki's on Walnut is hosting a fundraiser on Thursday evening to help Hattiesburg Zoo replace the two flamingos that died this week.

The restaurant is selling a "Pink Flamingo" drink for $5 to raise money for the zoo.

"Anyone who comes in and buys that, we're going to send the proceeds down to the Hattiesburg Zoo. Rick and Vicky Taylor oversee the zoo and it's the least I can do for them and our community," said Stuart Gates, owner and chef at Vicki's on Walnut.

Gates said even though the town is suffering a loss, this is the time for Hattiesburg residents to join together and help support a good cause.

Donations for the zoo will be accepted throughout the night.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.