October 9, Thursday evening forecast

Friday will look a lot like today. Fog in the morning with an opportunity for some very isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances are running pretty low while afternoon highs will be above average in the upper 80s.
The weekend looks warmer, too with more rain chances before the possibility of severe weather Monday.
