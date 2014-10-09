October 9, Thursday evening forecast

We have a handful of clouds out there this afternoon with a few storms trying to develop. If storms do get organized watch out for some heavy rain, gusty wind and frequent lightning. Severe weather isn't anticipated.



Friday will look a lot like today. Fog in the morning with an opportunity for some very isolated showers and storms in the afternoon. Rain chances are running pretty low while afternoon highs will be above average in the upper 80s.



The weekend looks warmer, too with more rain chances before the possibility of severe weather Monday.