October 8, Wednesday evening forecast

Another sunny day across the Pine Belt. So please enjoy the sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s eventually and it should be a pleasant evening.

Enjoy the dry weather. The real rain chances don't show up until early next week after a decent weekend.

Tomorrow will be another sunny one. We'll have clouds here and there, but we should stay dry. There is an outside shot for a quick hit thunderstorm. Nothing severe. Just some rain and gusty wind. Afternoon highs will be seasonably warm again as we cruise back into the mid to upper 80s.