October 8, Wednesday evening forecast

Enjoy the dry weather. The real rain chances don't show up until early next week after a decent weekend.
Tomorrow will be another sunny one. We'll have clouds here and there, but we should stay dry. There is an outside shot for a quick hit thunderstorm. Nothing severe. Just some rain and gusty wind. Afternoon highs will be seasonably warm again as we cruise back into the mid to upper 80s.
