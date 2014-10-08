October 8, Wednesday evening forecast - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

By Nick Lilja, Chief Meteorologist
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) - Another sunny day across the Pine Belt. So please enjoy the sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s eventually and it should be a pleasant evening.

Enjoy the dry weather. The real rain chances don't show up until early next week after a decent weekend.

Tomorrow will be another sunny one. We'll have clouds here and there, but we should stay dry. There is an outside shot for a quick hit thunderstorm. Nothing severe. Just some rain and gusty wind. Afternoon highs will be seasonably warm again as we cruise back into the mid to upper 80s.

