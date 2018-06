October 7, Tuesday evening forecast

Enjoy the sunshine this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be sliding back into the 70s by dinner – so eat outside! If you don't have a chance to get out, though, don't fret. The nice weather is going to stick around through the week.That includes tomorrow. It will be seasonably warm, though. With plenty of sunshine afternoon highs will push into the mid to upper 80s. In fact the seasonably warm conditions will stick around through Friday, too. Then we will cool down and introduce rain chances this weekend.