A few afternoon showers and storms may try to pulse up across the area, but widespread coverage isn't anticipated. If you do end up under a storm, watch out for some heavy rain, gusty wind and lightning. Severe weather isn't anticipated, but a few storms may pulse over severe limits.



Tomorrow a few lingering showers and a few rumbles of thunder but we should clear out nicely into the afternoon. With plenty of sunshine by lunch we should ease see afternoon highs in the mid 80s.