University libraries to host Open Access Week Events Oct. 20-24

University Libraries will participate in Open Access Week Oct. 20 – 24 in an effort to provide the The University of Southern Mississippi academic and research community the opportunity to learn about the potential benefits of open access.
Open Access Week is a global event now entering its eighth year and through a series of events, University faculty and students will be able to attend sessions on copyright and publishing, how to create and distribute an e-journal and a panel discussion featuring some of the University's most prominent scholars and researchers regarding questions surrounding open access.
“Whether it's federal mandates, university-level open access policies or open theses and dissertations, the conversation about open access is an unavoidable part of academia today. Our hope is that these events will further the conversation about what open access means for our faculty and students and will highlight some of the opportunities that it offers while also tackling the tough questions,” said Josh Cromwell, University Libraries Institutional Repository Coordinator. Cromwell manages The Aquila Digital Community (http://aquila.usm.edu
), the university's institutional repository, and is one of the organizers of Open Access Week events.
Open access to information – the free, immediate, online access to the results of scholarly research and the right to use and re-use those results as you need – has the power to transform the way research and scientific inquiry are conducted. It has direct and widespread implications for academia, medicine, science, industry and society as a whole.
Open access has the potential to maximize research investments, increase the exposure and use of published research, facilitate the ability to conduct research across available literature, and enhance the overall advancement of scholarship. Research funding agencies, academic institutions, researchers and scientists, teachers, students and members of the general public are supporting a move towards open access in increasing numbers every year, and Open Access Week is a key opportunity for all members of the community to take action to keep this momentum moving forward.
The schedule of events for the week is as follows:
*COPYRIGHT, PUBLISHING AND OPEN ACCESS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
TUESDAY, OCT. 21, 3:30 P.M. – Cook Library, room 123
Presenters: Sarah Mangrum, Circulation Librarian, University Libraries and Elizabeth La Beaud, Digital Lab Manager, University Libraries
This presentation will address everything you need to know about the relationship between copyright and open access, author's rights, how to navigate creative commons licenses and publisher contracts and when to seek permission for using copyrighted works in research.
*NAVIGATING OPEN ACCESS: AN OVERVIEW OF THE DEBATE
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 22, 10 A.M. – Cook Library, room 105A (ART GALLERY)
Panelists: Dr. Gordon Cannon, Vice President for Research; Dr. John Eye, Dean of University Libraries; Dr. Karen Coats, Dean of the Graduate School; Dr. Gopinath Subramanian, Assistant Professor, School of Polymers and High Performance Materials; Dr. Ras Pandey, Professor, Department of Physics and Astronomy and Dr. Eric Tribunella, Associate Professor and Chair, Department of English
The panelists will lead a discussion of topics such as open access policies, author fees for open access publications, perception of open access publications in the tenure and promotion process, differing views among disciplines and institutional repositories.
CREATION AND DISTRIBUTION OF AN OPEN ACCESS E-JOURNAL
THURSDAY, OCT. 23, 11:30 A.M. – Cook Library, room 123
Presenters: Dr. Stacy Creel, Assistant Professor, School of Library and Information Science and Dr. Teresa Welsh, Professor, School of Library and Information Science
Bring your lunch and hear Dr. Creel and Dr. Welsh, creators of SLIS Connecting, an open access e-journal, discuss the process of creating the journal and directing its development, as well as the role that open access has played in the journal's success.
For more information, contact Josh Cromwell, University Libraries Institutional Repository Coordinator at 601.266.6200 or joshua.cromwell@usm.edu
.
