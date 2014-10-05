Southern Miss Student to Teach at London Elementary School

Jasmine Thomas, a senior at The University of Southern Mississippi, has been awarded a study abroad grant from the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society that will provide an opportunity to teach elementary school students in London next year.Thomas, a native of Picayune, Miss., is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award from Phi Kappa Phi – the country's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. An elementary education major, she plans to student teach at an upper elementary school in London in spring, 2015.“I was ecstatic to have won such a prestigious award,” said Thomas. “Phi Kappa Phi has high standards in their selection process, and to have been a recipient, competing against college students across the nation, is very humbling.”Thomas is a member of the Honors College at Southern Miss and a Luckyday Scholar. She also serves as a tutor in the Hattiesburg D.R.E.A.M. program. In 2013 she participated in the University's Caribbean Studies Program.Thomas hopes to use her time in London to “find out what British educators are doing to have such a high position in international educational rankings and to bring these ideas back to classrooms in America.”

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.