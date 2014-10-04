Downtown BBQ Showdown

Dozens of barbecue chefs in the south gathered in Hattiesburg for the third annual Downtown Barbecue Showdown.

The pit masters prepared their best chicken, pork, ribs and brisket for the judges during the showdown at Walthall Park.

The event this year has become sanctioned by the Kansas City Barbecue society and takes pride in preserving and promoting the barbecue culinary technique.

A portion of the proceeds will go to support the Hattiesburg Historic Downtown Association with downtown beautification and other preservation projects.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.

?