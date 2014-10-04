MS climbs 21 spots on education report card

This is a news release from The Center for Education Reform

Mississippi ranks #20 out of all U.S. states and the District of Columbia when it comes to giving parents fundamental power over their child's education, according to the fifth edition of Parent Power Index (PPI), released by The Center for Education Reform (CER). While only six states earn rankings above 80 percent on PPI, Mississippi's score of 70 percent bumped the state up 21 spots and into the top 20 PPI states after being in the bottom 11 states on previous analyses.

Parent Power Index is a web-based report card that evaluates and ranks states based on qualitative and proven state education policies. The higher a state's grade, the more parents are afforded access and information about learning options that can deliver successful educational outcomes for their children.

“While it's true some states have made progress, it's not nearly enough to meet demand. Simply put, we need more learning options available to more families, and we need them fast,” said Kara Kerwin, president of the Center for Education Reform.

“Out of the over 54 million K-12 students nationwide, only an estimated 6.5 million students are taking advantage of charter schools, school choice programs such as vouchers or tax credits, and digital or blended learning models,” said Kerwin. ”With the United States' school-aged population expected to grow at unprecedented rates in the next 15 years, how will our school system be able to meet demand when we already have wait lists for charter schools and oversubscribed scholarship programs?”

A median PPI score of 67.4 percent (Delaware) shows just how poorly most states have implemented policies surrounding charter schools, school choice, teacher quality, transparency, and online learning, the five main components that comprise state PPI scores.

“While Mississippi is not one of the 36 states electing a new governor this fall, it's time current state leaders make enacting parent-empowering policies a priority when only 20 percent of Magnolia State eighth graders are proficient in reading and 21 percent are proficient in math. America's future depends on states' ability to enact good policy to accelerate the pace of education reform and grow new and meaningful choices for parents.”

The PPI education scorecard reveals state summary data, while full state-by-state details, including methodology, can be found at parentpowerindex.com.

This year's Parent Power Index takes into account CER's first-ever voucher and tax credit scholarship rankings and analysis, School Choice Today: Voucher Laws Across the States Ranking & Scorecard 2014 and School Choice Today: Education Tax Credit Scholarships Ranking & Scorecard 2014.

