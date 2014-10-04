PRCC offering late-start courses

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Pearl River Community College is offering a number of late-start classes in Poplarville and Hattiesburg, beginning Oct. 13 and ending Dec. 12.

New students need to follow the normal admissions process, starting at www.prcc.edu/admissions. Once accepted, they need to meet with an academic advisor to enroll in the class or classes. Students taking an online late-start class can register online.

Courses at the Forrest County Center include English Composition I, Music Appreciation, Public Speaking I and Intermediate Algebra on Tuesdays and Thursdays; College Algebra on Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday-Thursday; and Introduction to Sociology on Friday only.

Poplarville courses include English Composition I, English Composition II, World Civilization II, Calculus I and General Psychology on Monday-Wednesday-Fridays; Nutrition and Wellness II on Monday-Wednesdays; English Composition I, English Composition II, College Study Skills and Calculus I on Tuesday-Thursdays; General Physical Education Activities I, II, III and IV to be announced.

The online courses still available are Art Appreciation, Nutrition, World Geography, Health Records Systems, Medical Terminology and Introduction to Sociology.

Because of the Columbus Day holiday on Oct. 13, Monday classes will start on Wednesday, Oct. 15. Night classes will meet on Oct. 13.

The list of courses and times they meet can be found at www.prcc.edu.

