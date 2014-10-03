Mayor announces Dyslexia Awareness Day - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Mayor announces Dyslexia Awareness Day

By Mon Mussiett, Reporter
T-shirt and sweatshirt logo for 3-D Dyslexia School fundraising event. Photo by Mon Mussiett T-shirt and sweatshirt logo for 3-D Dyslexia School fundraising event. Photo by Mon Mussiett
PETAL, MS (WDAM) -  The mayor will join forces with the 3-D Dyslexia School in Petal to promote awareness of Dyslexia and raise funds for the school.

Petal Mayor Hal Marx will declare Oct. 15 as Dyslexia Awareness Day.

School Director Cena Holifield said, “At the 3-D School we feel it's a real important part of our mission to spread the word statewide about the effects of Dyslexia and its characteristics so that more children will get the intervention that they need.”

The public is invited to attend an open-house fundraising event and to tour the school.

The school has 106 students enrolled in grades one through five. Students attend the school for a minimum of three years.

T-shirts and sweatshirts depicting outer space with the words “DYSLEXIA = no limits” are available for purchase for $15-25 through the school's website. All proceeds will go towards helping the school with budgeting needs. 

