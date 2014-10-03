October 3, Friday evening forecast

Tonight bring a jacket to the football games because evening temperatures are going to be chilly. Kick off temps around 75 at the warmest and the temperature as you're warming up the car will be in the low 60's in some spots.

Tomorrow, morning clouds and some fog followed by plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70's. Yes, the mid 70's. And one could argue that a few of us might get stuck in the 60's!

The nice weather holds on with a steady warm-up back to the mid 80's through the your next work week.