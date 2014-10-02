October 2, Thursday evening forecast

This afternoon and evening is shaping up to be relatively active in the weather department. We are currently tracking a cold front to the northwest and is moving our direction and will be here early tomorrow morning.

For tonight widely scattered showers and storms will be possible out ahead of the cold front. Some storms may be strong to severe with the mean threats looking like heavy rain, damaging winds and frequent lightning. The tornado threat is quite low, but it is also not exactly zero, either.

Late tonight and into tomorrow morning, the front should be pushing through and with it a line of storms. As of right now it looks llikethat line will move through our northwestern counties around 5 am and be clear of our southern counties by 9 am. Embedded in the line of storms will be stronger cells with rainfall rates up to 2" per hour, winds in excess of 60 mph, hail up to the size of quarters and perhaps an isolated, brief and weak tornado.

The good news is after about noon tomorrow, we start to clear out and should be mostly sunny into the afternoon and evening. In fact we should be enjoying some football games under a mostly clear sky with temperatures easing back into the 50's and 60's! Bring a jacket!

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.