October 1, Wednesday evening forecast

Another pleasant afternoon and evening across the Pine Belt with a few isolated showers and storms in our southwestern counties. Most of us will watch the clouds increase by sunset as temperatures ease back into the 60s and 70s by the time the kids head to bed.

Tomorrow we will likely wake up with a mixture of sun and clouds. The chance for showers and storms is still around 50 percent. Most storms, though, will show up as you're sitting down for dinner or later.

As it sits right now there is still a slight chance for a severe storm, but I think a main bulk of the severe weather will be to our northwest. The main concerns tomorrow will be wind and small hail. An isolated tornado can't be ruled out, but if one does develop it would likely be quite weak.

Afternoon highs will be in the 80s.