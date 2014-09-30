September 30, Tuesday evening forecast

Another nice day across the Pine Belt with only a few isolated showers and storms across the area. Temperatures will ease back into the 70s this evening. And by tomorrow morning most of us will be hovering in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow afternoon will be another good one. Afternoon highs slightly warmer than today, but not unbearable. Most of us will ease back into the upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday will bring the chances for showers and thunderstorms to the area. A few may pulse severe but most of the rough stuff should stay to our north.