On this day in history - September 30th, 1955

James Dean in Rebel Without a Cause
James Dean dies after an auto accident near Salinas, California. On his way to an auto race, he drove his Porsche Spyder into a Ford Tudor and flipped his car. He was declared dead on arrival at Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital.

Dean is best remembered for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause, Giant and East of Eden.

James Dean was 24 years old.

