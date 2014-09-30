On this day in history - September 30th, 1955

James Dean dies after an auto accident near Salinas, California. On his way to an auto race, he drove his Porsche Spyder into a Ford Tudor and flipped his car. He was declared dead on arrival at Paso Robles War Memorial Hospital.
Dean is best remembered for his roles in Rebel Without a Cause, Giant and East of Eden.
James Dean was 24 years old.
