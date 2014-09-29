September 29, Monday evening forecast

Not much in the way of shower activity through the rest of the afternoon and evening. Maybe a shower here and some light drizzle there, but for the most part we are clearing things out through the rest of today.

Tomorrow we reintroduce the chances for hit and miss showers. Not much in the way of rain coverage, but a few storms will dot the landscape. Afternoon highs will glide back to around 90, though most of us should settle in the upper 80s.

By Thursday another cold front starts to push through the southeast. Right now it appears that the Pine Belt will see showers and storms out ahead of the front Thursday and Friday. Then it will be cooler and drier for the weekend.