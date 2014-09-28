Homecoming courts, plans set

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Three new events will be part of Pearl River Community College's Homecoming 2014 on Saturday, Oct. 11, in Poplarville.

In addition to the traditional PRCC activities, the college will rededicate the Marvin R. White Coliseum, dedicate the Dr. Thomas J. and Patricia Malone Honors Institute Library and host a free tailgating carnival.

Sophomore Larke Bickham of Poplarville was elected homecoming queen and will be crowned at halftime of the game against Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

Her court includes sophomore maids Kaitlin Cooper of Picayune and Jamie Davis of Wiggins; Forrest County Center sophomore maid Jelea Williams of Hattiesburg, freshman maids Caroline Cooper and Alexia Leleux, both of Picayune and Ashton Whitfield of Carriere; Forrest County Center freshman maid Marissa Lee of Hattiesburg and Hancock Center Maid Shekinah Lewis of Waveland.

Homecoming activities begin at 8:45 a.m. Oct. 11 with the Sports Hall of Fame induction. Honorees are football standouts Larry Kendrick of Haynes City, Fla., J.W. Rawls of Hattiesburg and Bill Wallace of Dothan, Ala.; star pitcher Gabe Ishee of Ridgeland, soccer star Erin Holder Schmitt of Buras, La., and softball star Brandi Tynes of Hattiesburg.

A PRCC Lil' Wildcat Cheerleader Clinic will be going on from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Shivers Gym for kids 2 to 14 years old. Cost is $25 (includes t-shirt, pizza and drink) with the registration deadline on Friday, Oct. 3.

The new White Coliseum will be rededicated at 10 a.m. with the dedication of the Malone Library at 11 a.m.

The annual Homecoming Alumni Luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. in Olivia Bender Cafeteria. Hattiesburg businessman Gene Owens will receive the Alumnus of the Year Award while Dr. Elton and Joyce Raby of Hattiesburg will receive the Distinguished Service Award. Tickets are $20 if purchased by Oct. 6; $25 after that date. Call 601 403-1183 to purchase.

The free tailgating carnival - featuring fun jumps, inflatables, prizes, face painting and a miniature train ride - will be held from 12 to 2 p.m. at the football practice field. Food will be available for purchase.

The Hall of Fame, Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Service Award recipients will be recognized on the field before kickoff of the PRCC Wildcats-MGCCC Bulldogs game at 2 p.m.

The homecoming court will be presented at half-time.

Homecoming Court

Bickham, 19, is the daughter of Keith and Lorrie Bickham of Poplarville. A President's List scholar, she is a student trainer for PRCC athletics, a member of Phi Theta Kappa honor society and 2013-14 Freshman Class Favorite. She is a physical therapy major with plans to study kinesiotherapy at the University of Southern Mississippi and earn a doctorate in physical therapy at the University of South Alabama. At Poplarville High School, she was a cheerleader, on the soccer and tennis teams and a member of the PHS Hall of Fame, First Priority and Beta Club.

Kaitlin Cooper, 19, is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Cooper of Picayune. She is a member of the PRCC Honors Institute and the River Navigators recruitment team and a vice president of Phi Theta Kappa Iota Mu chapter. She is a physical therapy major and plans to earn further degrees at the University of Mississippi and Louisiana State University. She was varsity soccer captain and a member of the Student Council, Beta Club and National Honors Society at Picayune Memorial High School.

The 19-year-old daughter of Kenney Davis and Belinda Davis, both of Wiggins, Davis is majoring in music education and plans to transfer to USM or William Carey University. She is a PTK vice president, a member of the PRCC Singers and RiverRoad showchoir and landed a starring role in the 2014 musical production of "Guys and Dolls." At Stone High School, she was cheerleading caption, president of the National Honors Society, valedictorian and a member of the Beta Club, Student Council, Believers Club and concert choir.

Williams, 19, is the daughter of the late Donna Williams and the granddaughter of Janice Williams of Hattiesburg. She is majoring in biochemistry with an emphasis on pre-medicine and plans to attend the University of Mississippi to become a neurologist. She is vice president of the Forrest County Center Student Government Association, a member of the PRCC Honors Institute, the Science Club and PTK Beta Tau Gamma chapter. She was a 2013 homecoming maid and 2013-14 class favorite. At Hattiesburg High School, Williams was a member of the National Beta Club, Student Council, Hosa and alumnae chapter of Del-Teen and captain of the Forrest General Hospital Spirit Girls.

Caroline Cooper, 17, also is the daughter of Robert and Kelly Cooper of Picayune. She is majoring in pre-veterinary medicine and plans to attend LSU Veterinary School. At Picayune Memorial High School, she was soccer captain and a member of the Student Council, Beta Club and National Honors Society.

Leleux is the 18-year-old daughter of Eddie and Michelle Leleux of Picayune and a member of the PRCC String of Pearls dance team. A nursing major, she plans to transfer to Ole Miss and major in pediatrics. At Picayune Memorial High School, she was a cheerleader and a member of the PMHS Hall of Fame, Student Council, Beta Club, Art Club, Security Council and National Honors Society.

Whitfield, 18, is the daughter of Troy Whitfield and Krsity Whitfield, both of Carriere. She is a PRCC cheerleader and a kinesiology major. She plans to attend Ole Miss to earn a physical therapy degree. Whitfield was a cheerleader and a member of the Student Council and Beta Club at Pearl River Central High School.

Lee is the 18-year-old daughter of Karinna and Jonathan Lee of Hattiesburg. A nursing major, she plans to attend Ole Miss. She was a member of the cross country, basketball, softball and dance teams at Sacred Heart Catholic High School as well as Future Business Leaders of America.

Lewis, 21, is the daughter of Michael and Victoria Lewis of Waveland. She is secretary of the Hancock Center Student Government Association and is majoring in nursing with plans to be a hospital nurse. She was captain of the basketball and track teams at Bay High School and was involved in student government, Students Against Drunk Driving and KaBoom clean-up.

