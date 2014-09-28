Quinones speech tickets available

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Complimentary tickets remain available for the Oct. 9 lecture by John Quiñones at Pearl River community College.

Quiñones will speak on The Power of Education at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, at the Brownstone Center for the Arts.

His presentation is part of PRCC's Honors Institute Lecture Series and is sponsored by the Lower Pearl River Valley Foundation.

Quiñones is the Emmy Award-winning co-anchor of the ABC newsmagazine Primetime and anchor of the What Would You Do? series on Primetime.

"Growing up in a migrant worker's family, his access to high paying jobs was quite limited," said Dr. Stephen Black, Honors Institute director.

"It was only through the power of education that doors of opportunity were opened up.

His inspiring personal story will motivate others to do the same."

Complimentary tickets are available by calling the Brownstone Ticket Office at 601 403-1180.

