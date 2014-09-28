WCU Named Military Friendly School for Sixth Year

This is a news release from William Carey University

Victory Media, the leading media entity for military personnel transitioning into civilian life, has named William Carey University a Military Friendly® School for the sixth consecutive year.

The designation is awarded to the top 15 percent of colleges, universities and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace military students and to dedicate resources to ensure their success in the classroom and after graduation.

Now in its sixth year, the 2015 Military Friendly® Schools list was compiled through extensive research along with a data-driven survey given to the more than 8,000 schools approved for Post-9/11 GI Bill funding. Each year, schools taking the survey are held to a higher standard than the previous year with the assistance of an academic advisory board consisting of educators from schools across the country.

The complete list, along with detailed information about the methodologies, is available atwww.militaryfriendly.com. For more information about WCU, visit www.wmcarey.edu.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.