Parker Gallery Hosts "Fractured Space" Exhibit

This is a news release from William Carey University

The Lucile Parker Gallery at William Carey University will host "Fractured Space," an exhibit of paintings, drawings and sculptures by Mississippi artist Patt Odom, from September 23 until October 16.

The opening reception for the exhibit is 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, September 25.

Odom specializes in oil and acrylic paintings with south Mississippi themes. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi and has also studied at the University of Hawaii, Louisiana Tech University, the Ringling School of Art and Design and the Arrowmont School of Art and Craft. She has taught art at USM, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Lilly Burney School and Leakesville High School.

Odom continues to teach workshops across the country. She has had numerous shows of her work throughout the South and many influential local collections feature her work, including collections at WCU.

Odom's approach to art attempts to reveal the character, humanity and spirit of the figures she paints. Her highly personal style illuminates her artistic process by making viewers aware of the paint, the color and the brushwork she uses.

This show includes 30 paintings and drawings along with six ceramic sculptures, representative of the emotional range and technical mastery of Odom's recent works.

The Parker Gallery, located at 512 Tuscan Avenue in Hattiesburg, is open from 1 until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, or by appointment by calling (801) 755-4052.

