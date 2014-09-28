WCU Named Best Value School

Dr. Garry Breland, vice president for academic affairs at William Carey University, is pictured with the Best Value School trophy from University Research & Review.

This is a news release from William Carey University

William Carey University has been selected out of nearly 8,000 postsecondary schools as a recipient of a Best Value School award issued by University Research & Review (URR), a company dedicated to improving the process of how a student selects a postsecondary school. Carey is one of only two Mississippi institutions selected for this honor.

"It is our distinguished pleasure to present the award to William Carey University. We hope current students and alumni take pride in this honor, and anyone searching for a quality, reasonably priced college education strongly considers WCU," said URR founder Joseph Schmoke.

The committee that reviewed more than 100 nominees out of the thousands of eligible schools is made up of former university presidents, chief executive officers, provosts and professors. Schools cannot pay to receive the award; it has to be earned through the nomination and committee evaluation process.

WCU was chosen by the committee because it passed rigorous standards, including a combination of cost, accreditation, variety and quality of school programs, along with student satisfaction with the institution.

"Our committee prides itself on combining our extensive experience, knowledge of postsecondary education and insight into what provides students with good value when selecting a Best Valueaward recipient," said Schmoke.

