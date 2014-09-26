Over 500 jobs for youth in Hattiesburg this October

This is a news release from Costomer Service Academy

This year nearly 20employers will try to fill just a few of over 500 positions at this year'sCustomer Service Academy Interview Day in October.

"I need to hire about 5people," said the manager of Shoe Carnival.

"We already haveone Academy Student and he has worked out well for us. I am looking forward tofinding several students at once," the manager said.

That is one of the bigadvantages for employers who have to hire multiple people for the holidayseason.

This is good news forpine belt youth. This past summer the unemployment rate for Mississippi was thehighest in the nation at 23.6 % for students' ages 16 – 24 years old.

"There are jobsavailable, but the problem for many students is knowing how to qualify forthem. The CSA is designed to help students quickly overcome hiring barriers,"said program director, Stella Payton.

Students get training ininterviewing skills, online applications, customer service basics, businessethics and more.

But what makes the CSAdifferent is the Interview Day.

In just 5 days, studentsare interviewing for actual jobs that are available right now.

You see the benefit ofyour hard work right away.

The week is intense butthe skills last a lifetime.

And employers love theprogram.

"Our goal thisyear is to provide employers with 75 to 100 candidates to pick from."

Starbucks, Home Depot,Subway, Shoe Carnival, General Dynamics, Citi Trends, have all confirmedattendance with more employers being added each day.

"We have several hundredopenings to fill for our seasonal positions, so we are really looking forwardto attending," said a hiring recruiter at General Dynamics.

This is the third yearthe Customer Service Academy (CSA) has been held in Hattiesburg.

"This will be ourlargest program yet.

If you are a studentbetween 16 and 24 and would like more information, you can still sign up.

Early registrationis $35 if you register before October 8.

Late registrationis $49.

The week of training forstudents begins Monday October 13 – Friday October 17.

Classes are held eachevening from 5:30 to 9:30 at West Point Baptist Church.

Interview Day is SaturdayOctober 18. To sign up for the academy or for more information call601.329.1650.

