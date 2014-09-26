UPDATE: USM to receive identity of culprit

The University of Southern Mississippi Police Department said they expect to receive the identity of the alleged culprit behind a Thursday social media threat by Friday.

USM Police Chief Bob Hopkins said the threat was a violation of student conduct and the person responsible will be removed from school and could face criminal charges.

Hopkins said that nothing is 100 percent confidential and warned students to be more wary about posting on social media.

"First of all I would say if they are doing it because they are angry do as most adults have to do: sit back and count to ten before you start saying things you can't take back," Hopkins said.

When the identity is released USM will take legal action.

